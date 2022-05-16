Hartlepool RNLI was paged at 12.48pm on Sunday, May 15, to assist the yacht which broke down near the entrance to the marina.

The inshore lifeboat Solihull and its volunteer crew launched at 1pm and were alongside the yacht within minutes.

They towed it to a berth in the marina where the local Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue team were waiting to assist with mooring the vessel.

Hartlepool RNLI's inshore lifeboat towed the yacht into Hartlepool Marina.

Inshore lifeboat helm Mark Barker said: “The windy conditions made the tow slightly difficult but once we got underway it was pretty straight forward and a little help from the Coastguard team mooring the boat brought the incident to a safe conclusion."

The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road boathouse at 2pm and was refuelled ready for service again by 2.20pm.