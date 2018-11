Emergency services have been called to the beach at Seaton Carew to help an injureed woman.

A Humber Coastguard spokesman said: "The Hartlepool inshore lifeboat is currently assisting with the evacuation of a female from the beach with a suspected fractured ankle.

"The Hartlepool and Seaham Coastguard Rescure Teams are at the scene.

"The intention is to take her back to the safety of the lifeboat station to await the ambulance."