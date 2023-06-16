News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool lifeboat service rescues two people on board pleasure boat from town's Steetley Pier

Hartlepool lifeboat service rescued two people on a boat that got into difficulty at the town’s Steetley Pier.
By Mark Payne
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

RNLI volunteers were paged by Humber Coastguard at 1.35pm on Thursday, June 15, to help the 15ft pleasure boat with two people on board after it suffered mechanical failure off the pier.

Inshore lifeboat Solihull with a crew of four launched at 1.55pm and was alongside the vessel within minutes.

A crew member went aboard the boat and it was then towed back to safety to Hartlepool Marina.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull heading out to the incident by Steetley Pier. Picture: Tom Collins/RNLIHartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull heading out to the incident by Steetley Pier. Picture: Tom Collins/RNLI
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer helm Mark Barker said: “The boat was actually under the pier when we arrived and towing conditions were difficult but it was good to get the boat and the two people back to the Marina safely where the local Coastguard team were waiting to assist us.”

The lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 3.20pm and was refuelled and quickly made ready for service again.

