Hartlepool lifeboat volunteers scrambled after casualty pulled from 'rough' sea conditions during freezing temperatures
Lifeboat volunteers were scrambled to help a casualty who had been pulled from the sea at Hartlepool during freezing temperatures.
Hartlepool RNLI were scrambled at 3.20pm on Friday, December 9 to assist the Hartlepool Coastguard team, who were dealing with a casualty recovered from the sea at the North Gare.
The inshore lifeboat launched at 3.36pm but shortly after arriving at the scene the 'Solihull' and her crew were stood down, with the casualty looked after by paramedics.
Sea conditions in the area of the North Gare at the time of the incident were described as 'rough'.
The lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 4pm and was refuelled and made ready for service.
Hartlepool RNLI deputy launch authority Steve Pounder said "Our crew had to deal with freezing conditions and a very rough sea in the North Gare area.
"Fortunately the casualty had apparently been recovered from the sea and was being dealt with by paramedics when the inshore lifeboat arrived."