Hartlepool RNLI were scrambled at 3.20pm on Friday, December 9 to assist the Hartlepool Coastguard team, who were dealing with a casualty recovered from the sea at the North Gare.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 3.36pm but shortly after arriving at the scene the 'Solihull' and her crew were stood down, with the casualty looked after by paramedics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sea conditions in the area of the North Gare at the time of the incident were described as 'rough'.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew heading out to sea to assist with the incident at the North Gare. Pic by Tom Collins

The lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 4pm and was refuelled and made ready for service.

Hartlepool RNLI deputy launch authority Steve Pounder said "Our crew had to deal with freezing conditions and a very rough sea in the North Gare area.

Advertisement Hide Ad