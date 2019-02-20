Hartlepool man, 19, issued with warning as police crackdown on nuisance off-road bikers

A 19-year-old man has been issued with a Community Protection Warning as police continue its crackdown on off-road bikers.

A man, from the Burbank area of Hartlepool, was issued with the warning following numerous reports from members of the public of antisocial behaviour involving off road bikes and other motor vehicles.

The warning was issued as part of Cleveland Police's Operation Endurance which looks to tackle an issue of nuisance off-road bikers.

Acting Inspector Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “This kind of behaviour has took its toll on the local community and they have provided us with the support and information to be able to take positive action against this male, we will continue to work with residents and partner agencies to ensure that any breaches are dealt with as quickly as possible.

"This is a prime example of why we have implemented Operation Endurance to tackle the use of off road bikes and the issues of anti social behaviour that comes with it”.

The Community Protection Warning has several conditions attached which the man must comply with, any breaches will result in further action being taken, which is where we ask for the further support and help from the community.

Police are currently working closely with our partners agencies and landlords in order to tackle anti social behaviour of this nature and we will continue to do so.

To report any issues you can call Cleveland Police on 101 or in an emergency 999, if you want to report issues anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or alternatively you can speak the Hartlepool Community Safety Team on 01429 523100.