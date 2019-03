A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with committing a sex attack.

Madharudeen Mohamed, 46, of St Oswald's Street, Dyke House, Hartlepool, is accused carrying out a sexual assault in the town's Raby Road earlier this month.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates' Court last Friday and was remanded in custody until Tuesday, April 23, when he will appear at Teesside Crown Court.