Hartlepool man returns to town’s Expanded Metal Company

Mesh specialist The Expanded Metal Company has appointed a new business development manager to support its long term growth strategy.

Paul Whitton, from Hartlepool, is an experienced sales professional in the manufacturing industry and previously worked for The Expanded Metal Company in a number of roles, over a 35-year period.

His experience includes internal and regional sales roles at The Expanded Metal Company, based on the town’s Longhill Industrial Estate, and he previously held the positions of security products sales manager and architectural sales manager at the manufacturer.

After six years away working in sales roles for Rockwool Group and gaining experience in fire protection, Paul has returned to the company to support its growth strategy and bring additional expertise to its product development activities.

In his previous roles, Paul was influential in the development of a number of products and also played a part in delivering the company’s first architectural mesh project at Hong Kong Airport.

“I’m really excited to be back working at The Expanded Metal Company as I have a real passion for the team and the firm,” he said.

“The Expanded Metal Company has a strong, long-standing presence in Hartlepool that I’m proud to be part of, and has a wealth of expertise which customers can tap into, including design, project management, manufacture and fabrication capabilities.”