Hartlepool man smashed his former partner's face in with a brick

A man who smashed-in his ex-partner's face with a brick was told he must stay in custody to await his fate.

Thirty-eight year old Gareth Hunt from Hartlepool had been in a three year relationship with the woman which ended because of his mental and physical abuse.

She was at home in bed at 7am on November 18 when she was woken by banging on the front door and windows.

Prosecutor Paul Newcombe told Teesside Crown Court that Hunt was clearly drunk when he broke a window in the house in Sheerness Grove, Hartlepool, and threw a brick through another window, hitting Laura Corrie in the face.

The brick broke her cheekbone and eye socket, and it was thought that her nose was also broken.

Police arrived and they found her covered with blood, even on her forearms, and there were fresh cuts around her right eye which was completely closed.

Hunt was arrested and interviewed but he made no comment. He had previous convictions for threatening behaviour and criminal damage, robbery and assault.

Mr Newcombe told the judge: "This was an attack with a background of domestic violence with a weapon, and the victim had been traumatised by the attack and by the relationship as a whole."

Hunt, of Lowthian Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm peand criminal damage.

Mr Newcombe said that the Crown had no up-to-date reports on the woman's condition or photographs of her injuries.

Andrew Teate, defending, said that the information could have a bearing on the sentence and he said that an adjournment would be fair to Hunt.

Judge Tony Briggs said:"I think he will have to stay in custody for the moment."

The case was adjourned until February 21.