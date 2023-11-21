A young man who died following a fatal road traffic collision in Hartlepool has been named by police.

Conor Holland, from Hartlepool, was 24.

Conor Holland, aged 24, from Hartlepool, lost his life following the crash on the A689 in town near to the Travellers Rest pub on Friday night (November 17).

It happened at around 10.15pm and involved a dark blue Audi S3 and a blue VW Golf.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Conor leaves behind his mam, dad and sister who are devastated by his loss and ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them.”

An inquest into the circumstances is expected to open shortly at Teesside Coroners’ Court.

A 22-year-old man, who is said by police to have been the driver of the Golf, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed whilst inquiries continue.

Meanwhile, police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to contact them.

The collision occurred on the westbound stretch of Stockton Road heading out of Hartlepool, near to Wyverne Court where a wall and railings were damaged.

The road was closed for several hours in both directions between Rossmere Way and Brierton Lane while emergency services attended the scene of the incident.

The North East Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and a medicar.