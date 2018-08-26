Hartlepool MP and councillor get a soaking at family fun day

Families were able to enjoy spending some quality time together at a magical day of fun in Hartlepool.

Charity Parents In Need of Support (PINS) held their third annual summer fete at Greenbank in the town on Saturday, with the aim of bringing families together.

The charity works to support families in the town who are affected by their child’s drug or alcohol misuse.

The event saw hundreds of people turn out to enjoy a range of activities including live music, children’s entertainers and outdoor picnics.

The charity, which is sponsored and funded by the Big Lottery, chose Harry Potter as the theme of this year’s event.

Harry Potter themed crafts, which had been made by PINS service users, were on sale at a range of stalls during the day.

Children were entertained by the bubble man and families enjoyed music by youth group Creative Mind and ukelele players Tapestry.

PINS manager Kay Barron said: “The event was fantastic, it was a great day out for people.

“One of the main highlights was MP Mike Hill - who is our PINS patron - and ward councillor Dave Hunter volunteering to go into the stocks to have wet sponges thrown at them.

“There was a great mix of older people and young people there, as well as children and families.”

