Hartlepool MP calls for protection of local jobs and services after Carillion collapse

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill says the jobs and pensions of Carillion workers need to be protected after the business went into liquidation.

Locally, Carillion is responsible for the cleaning of Hartlepool Rail Station, and provides services at James Cook Hospital and Roseberry Park mental health hospital, both in Middlesbrough.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Hill said: “The potential economic impact of Carillion going into liquidation is huge and its effect on jobs in the public and construction sectors will be massive.

“Fortunately for Hartlepool the only contract I’m aware of is the £120million facilities management (FM) contract awarded to the company in 2015 by Northern Rail, part of which involves maintenance and cleaning of the train station.

“However, there will be people in the town who will directly affected, especially those who work at the nearby James Cook and Roseberry Park hospitals in Middlesbrough, where Carillion operates major FM contracts.

“As far as I’m concerned the livelihoods and pensions of those workers need protecting, and I will be looking to see what measures the health trusts and Northern Rail will be taking to protect jobs and services, as well as what the Government intend to do.”

Northern said it is working through contingency plans over Carillion’s contract to provide a customer contact centre team based in Sheffield, and station maintenance and cleaning teams.

A spokesman said: “Those teams are working normally, answering customer calls and cleaning stations, and we are very thankful for their efforts in exceptional and difficult circumstances.

“Our first priority is to ensure that we continue to provide these services to our customers, and we are looking at all options to ensure that happens.”

Carillion provides switchboard, cleaning, portering and security services at James Cook University Hospital.

Kevin Oxley, of South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have extensive contingency plans for dealing with this issue and making sure that services to our patients continue to be provided safely and to a high standard.

“All of our facilities remain open as normal and patient appointments are unaffected.”

The Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust added all of its services, including Roseberry Park, are unaffected.