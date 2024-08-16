Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool, it's time we took a stand.

There’s a vocal minority in our town that constantly tries to drag us down.

I think of them as the “town’s getting worse” brigade.

You've likely heard them, especially if you're active on social media, particularly Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with Natalie Frankland

They find fault in every decision, pour scorn on every attempt at improvement, and see the glass as not just half-empty but nearly dry.

Don’t get me wrong, we face significant challenges - ones that hit close to home for me.

When a local business shuts, there's a good chance I’ve visited it in better times.

When a play area, like Burn Valley, falls victim to arson, it's my own children who are among those devastated by the loss of a place they loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when someone tells me they’re in pain because they can’t find an NHS dentist, I understand all too well, as I’m in the same boat.

We need more jobs, safer communities, and cleaner streets - on this, there's no debate.

But there’s something we must never lose sight of: Hartlepool is a great place.

Hardly a week goes by without me being inspired by the fundamental decency and generosity of spirit that our town displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's difficult to single anyone out, and in the coming weeks, I’ll try to shine a light on our countless Hartlepool heroes. For now, though, I want to highlight one.

Last week, Natalie Frankland was honoured with both the Teesside Charity Hero Award and the Teesside Family Foundation Shining Star Award, recognizing her extraordinary contributions to our town.

She runs two organisations: New Perspectives, a wellness group open to anyone to walk and talk, and Hartlepool Reloved Clothing.

Thanks to the generosity of Hartlepool residents, the latter has redistributed approximately 120,000 items of clothing to those in need, including school uniforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve had the privilege of meeting Natalie on a few occasions, and I defy anyone to spend just two minutes in her company without walking away beaming with positivity.

So let’s tune out the naysayers and remember that people like Natalie, along with so many others, are what Hartlepool is truly all about.

To find out more about New Perspectives and Hartlepool Reloved Clothing, telephone 07891 013715 or email [email protected] and [email protected]