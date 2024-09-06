The significance of new nuclear investment, particularly in Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs), for Hartlepool cannot be overstated.

As our region transitions towards a low-carbon economy, AMRs present a pivotal opportunity to enhance energy security, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

I have been working with X-Energy, whose innovative AMR design is already under construction in the United States, to attract new investment to Hartlepool.

It was a pleasure to meet with them, alongside our council leader Brenda Harrison and Hartlepool’s economic growth and regeneration chair, Pamela Hargreaves.

From left, Hartlepool Borough Council's economic growth and regeneration chair Pamela Hargreaves, Leon Flexman and Steve Coates, of X-Energy, MP Jonathan Brash and council leader Brenda Harrison.

The advantages of AMR technology are considerable.

Firstly, AMRs are designed to be more efficient and flexible than traditional nuclear reactors, enabling them to adapt to varying energy demands.

Their modular nature allows for smaller, scalable designs that can be deployed more quickly and at a lower cost.

For Hartlepool, which has a rich history of nuclear energy production, investing in AMRs can revitalise the local economy by leveraging existing infrastructure and expertise.

Moreover, AMRs produce low-carbon energy, aligning with national and global targets to combat climate change.

By investing in these advanced technologies, Hartlepool can position itself as a leader in sustainable energy production.

This is particularly significant given the increasing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the urgent need for reliable energy sources to support the UK's net-zero goals.

Additionally, the development of AMRs can attract further investment and innovation to the region.

As companies and research institutions recognize Hartlepool's commitment to advanced nuclear technology, it could lead to the establishment of new businesses and research initiatives.

This burgeoning ecosystem would not only foster technological advancements but also enhance regional resilience in the face of energy challenges.

Our existing power station has dominated our skyline for more than four decades, powering our region, creating thousands of sustainable long-term jobs, and generating millions for our economy.

Sadly, regardless of any short extensions to its lifespan (and I remain hopeful), it will soon be decommissioned.

We must look to the future.

That’s why I am working tirelessly with X-Energy to advance their plan for new AMR technology.

This endeavour is far from a done deal and I will be meeting with ministers, industry experts, and other stakeholders to secure this vital investment for Hartlepool.