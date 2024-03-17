Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The men were found at an address on Eaglesfield Road, in the Brierton area, on Friday morning, police said.

A woman in her thirties has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

A police cordon was still in place at the entrance to a cluster of homes on Eaglesfield Road, near the former Hourglass pub, on Sunday.

Police at the scene of an incident at Eaglesfield Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The ages and names of the men found has not yet been released by police.

The force said in a statement on Sunday afternoon: “Police were called to a property on Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool around 11:40pm on Friday 15th March, where sadly the bodies of two males were located.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

“Family members of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A cordon in place on Sunday, March 17.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“A woman aged in her thirties has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

“Police are carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area and these will continue over the coming days.”

Two police cars and a scenes of crime van remained on the scene on Sunday as officers carried out inquiries in the surrounding area.