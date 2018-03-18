Hartlepool Music Weekender hailed a success as punk, Mod and Northern Soul fans come out in droves

Music fans came out in force as an event which continues to raise thousands of pounds for good causes struck the right notes in Hartlepool again.

The Hartlepool Music Weekender returned to the town over the weekend.

The Paul Weller Connection perform at the Hartlepool Music Weekender at the Corporation Club in Hartlepool on Saturday.

It has raised more than £60,000 for various charities over the years, and organisers say this year’s event was one of the best so far.

In the build-up to the event, organisers promised there would be something for everyone as a host of top bands and DJs played at two venues in Hartlepool.

Kev Mcguire, one of the Hartlepool Music Weekender’s organisers, was left delighted by the response of the public.

He said: “It was an amazing weekend once again.

A lot of money was raised, and Hartlepool came out in its droves, but that’s what it always does Kev Mguire

“It was absolutely heaving on Saturday, which was the main event, with lots of bands, acoustic acts and DJs playing at the Corporation Club.

“A lot of money was raised, and Hartlepool came out in its droves, but that’s what it always does.

“Whenever there is an event like this helping local people who have gone through difficult times, Hartlepool always joins together to help.”

Organisers have not yet counted the funds, but is expected that thousands of pounds will again have been donated to good causes.

Crowds enjoy the music at the Hartlepool Music Weekender on Saturday.

This year’s beneficiaries will include the Great North Air Ambulance and the Teenage Cancer Trust, with another charity yet to be decided on.

Mr Mcguire has paid tribute to those behind the scenes who helped to make the event a success.

He added: “Every year, it is a massive team effort from a lot of people working behind the scenes. We all work together as a team and give up a lot of time to make sure it is successful. This year, many people again enjoyed it, and we had visitors from as far afield as Germany, Bournemouth, Western-super-Mare and Aberdeen.”

Among the music on show was Motown, R&B and ska, 60s, Britpop, Northern Soul, mod, indie, soul and modern classics.

This was the fifth year of the popular event, also known as March of the Mods.

A punk festival took place at a sold-out Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club on Friday, and music was played from 2pm on Saturday into the night at the Corporation Club, with Chris Pope, from Mod band The Chords, headlining an acoustic room.

On Sunday, Rovers Rugby Club, in West View Road, held a free Northern Soul Day.