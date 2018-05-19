Hartlepool musician’s 46 days on the road with top singer

A Hartlepool musician has returned home from a sell-out European tour with chart topper Lisa Stansfield.

Saxophone player Mick Donnelly performed as part soul singer-songwriter Lisa’s band in front of over 40,000 people in seven different countries.

Mick, centre row far left, as Lisa (centre) and the band and crew prepared for home.

Mick, who has worked with Lisa for five years, said the 46-day tour that saw him rack up 6,800 miles on the road, was “brilliant” with several stand out moments.

He was invited to be part of the tour after working with Lisa on her last two albums, Seven, and Deeper which came out last month.

Mick, of Bishop Cuthbert, who runs his own music academy, said: “It was absolutely brilliant.

“The release of the album boosted ticket sales and it was a sell out for the whole of Europe.

“We were playing in opera houses, philharmonic halls and huge venues with 2,500 and up.

“It is the biggest tour I have done with Lisa and I have been with her for five years now.

“The show was a mixture of hits and new stuff. All the hits were in like Around the World and Change.”

The tour took in 26 cities, starting in the UK before going on to Belgium, Holland, France, Germany, and Austria.

Highlights for Mick included a sell-out show in front of family and friends at The Sage in Gateshead and getting to perform at the London Palladium.

He added: “I would say the highlight in Europe was playing in Munich at the Philharmonic Hall which was just magnificent.

“It was a huge place and there wasn’t an empty seat to be seen.”

Mick will rejoin Lisa as part of her band again for the BBC’s Proms in the Park in London’s Hyde Park on September 8.

In Hartlepool, people can see him and his 20-piece band Musicians Unlimited this Sunday at The Park Inn in Park Road.

Mick founded the band in 1989 when he was owner of the Touchdown pub.

The Park Inn is their regular home and the band play swing and big band music such as Glenn Miller and Frank Sinatra every week.

“We have been going strong every Sunday afternoon for the last 27 years,” said Mick.

They will perform in The Park Inn between 1pm and 3pm.