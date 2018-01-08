Hartlepool players forced to borrow kit from rivals Dagenham and travel by train on grim match day

Hartlepool players were forced to borrow kit and travel by train on a disastrous match day.

Problems both on and off the pitch were laid bare on Saturday, where Pools were defeated 4-2 by hosts Dagenham.

Pools had to borrow training kit and equipment from Dagenham for some of their players to use.

The club also had to rearrange travel plans. There was no overnight stay, and no luxury coach, with players travelling by train rather than using HUFC's usual bus company.

