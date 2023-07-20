News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool pupils design new Miller Homes housing estate flags in honour of Tall Ships Races

Flags designed by pupils in celebration of the recent Tall Ships Races are to be seen by people passing a new housing estate.
By Helen Dillon-PearsonContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST

Miller Homes asked Hart Primary School, Throston Primary School and Clavering Primary School, in Hartlepool, to submit entries to adorn its nearby Hartside View development.

One winner was chosen from each school.

Donna Clark, sales director for Miller Homes Teesside, said: “This was a wonderful competition to host and we were incredibly spoilt for choice when we were choosing our winners.”

The Tall Ships Races competition winners are pictured with staff from Miller Homes.The Tall Ships Races competition winners are pictured with staff from Miller Homes.
Throston Primary School head Mark Atkinson added: “To have had the opportunity for our children to help make a small piece of history in designing a flag that hundreds of people will see is wonderful and our thanks go to the Miller Homes team for including our children in this competition.”

Each child will also receive a replica of the flag they designed as a keep sake for years to come.

