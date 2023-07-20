Miller Homes asked Hart Primary School, Throston Primary School and Clavering Primary School, in Hartlepool, to submit entries to adorn its nearby Hartside View development.

One winner was chosen from each school.

Donna Clark, sales director for Miller Homes Teesside, said: “This was a wonderful competition to host and we were incredibly spoilt for choice when we were choosing our winners.”

The Tall Ships Races competition winners are pictured with staff from Miller Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throston Primary School head Mark Atkinson added: “To have had the opportunity for our children to help make a small piece of history in designing a flag that hundreds of people will see is wonderful and our thanks go to the Miller Homes team for including our children in this competition.”