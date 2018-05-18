Hartlepool pupils get in the mood for wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Schools and nurseries across Hartlepool have been enjoying a right royal knees-up ahead of tomorrow's big day.

Throston Primary School even spelled out the initials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as part of its celebrations.

Getting in the party mood at Throston Primary

"We used the children to mark out a large H and M, intersected by a heart, using over 450 children and staff," said head teacher Marl Atkinson.

And Kiddikins Nursery, based in the Hindpool Children's Centre, staged its own wedding and street party for its leavers.

"The day went really well and all the small details were perfect for tomorrow's big day," said spokeswoman Tracy Smith.

"However, the children were not happy with singing the British Anthem - they preferred The Animal Boogie, which they sang really well."

Throston Primary pupils ready for the big day

Kiddikins Nursery's street party...