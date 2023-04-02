News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool RNLI goes to rescue of yacht in difficulty three miles off the coast of Redcar

Hartlepool’s RNLI was called into action again this weekend by going to the rescue of a yacht in difficulty.

By Mark Payne
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 6.28pm on Saturday, April 1 by Humber Coastguard to assist a 26ft yacht with two people on board that appeared to have a difficulty with its steering approximately three miles off Redcar.

The inshore lifeboat was launched and following assessment of the situation the all weather lifeboat was requested.

Two crew members went on board the yacht to help with the steering and it was towed back to shore, arriving at the Headland's Kafiga Landings at 9.10pm where the yacht and its two crew were met by the local Coastguard team and Harbour Police.

Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat alongside the yacht. Picture: RNLI/Jordan Craddy.
Hartlepool RNLI Coxswain Robbie Maiden said "It was a straight forward tow job for us but it was good to see the yacht and its crew safe and sound back in Hartlepool."

