Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 6.28pm on Saturday, April 1 by Humber Coastguard to assist a 26ft yacht with two people on board that appeared to have a difficulty with its steering approximately three miles off Redcar.

The inshore lifeboat was launched and following assessment of the situation the all weather lifeboat was requested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two crew members went on board the yacht to help with the steering and it was towed back to shore, arriving at the Headland's Kafiga Landings at 9.10pm where the yacht and its two crew were met by the local Coastguard team and Harbour Police.

Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat alongside the yacht. Picture: RNLI/Jordan Craddy.