Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat called to help three people in dinghy
Hartlepool’s RNLI crew was called to help an inflatable dinghy in trouble.
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 07:24
At 5.10pm yesterday, Thursday, June 20,a member of the public informed volunteers at the Ferry Road lifeboat station that three young adults in an 8ft inflatable dinghy appeared to be in difficulty and could not reach shore.
The inshore lifeboat launched at 5.20pm and made its way to Middleton Beach to discover the occupants of the dinghy had reached safety.The lifeboat returned to the station at 5.30pm and was ready for service again by 5.50pm