Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat rescues broken-down fishing boat
Hartlepool’s inshore lifeboat was called out to rescue a boat drifting at sea.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 06:50
Hartlepool RNLI were paged by Humber Coastguard at 1.57pm on Tuesday, August 27, to assist a 19ft fishing boat with two people on board that had suffered mechanical failure 100m from the Hartlepool Marina entrance.
The inshore lifeboat 'Solihull' launched at 2.08pm and towed the vessel to the Marina.
The inshore lifeboat then returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station and was made ready for service by 2.45pm.