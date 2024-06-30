Hartlepool RNLI rescue cabin cruiser and casualty off Seaham after engine difficulty

By Mark Payne
Published 30th Jun 2024, 11:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool RNLI sprang into action when a cabin cruiser suffered difficulty at sea.

Both Hartlepool lifeboats Solihull and Betty Huntbatch were launched after the coastguard reported the vessel was overdue at Hartlepool Marina during its passage from the River Tyne and could not be contacted.

They found the cabin cruiser with one person on board off Seaham 20 minutes later in the call out around 5pm on Tuesday, June 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two Hartlepool RNLI crew members boarded the cruiser where it was discovered that the person was suffering from smoke inhalation from the vessel’s engine.Care was administered as the vessel was towed back to Hartlepool Marina where the coastguard and paramedics were waiting.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull was involved in the call out. Photo: Tom Collins/RNLIHartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull was involved in the call out. Photo: Tom Collins/RNLI
Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull was involved in the call out. Photo: Tom Collins/RNLI

Volunteer crewmember Jordan Craddy, who went aboard the vessel, said: “The male casualty was showing obvious signs of smoke inhalation from the boat’s engine so oxygen was administered until we reached the Hartlepool Marina where paramedics took the person to hospital.”

Both lifeboats were made ready for service again by 8.30pm.

Related topics:HartlepoolSeahamSolihull

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.