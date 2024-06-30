Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool RNLI sprang into action when a cabin cruiser suffered difficulty at sea.

Both Hartlepool lifeboats Solihull and Betty Huntbatch were launched after the coastguard reported the vessel was overdue at Hartlepool Marina during its passage from the River Tyne and could not be contacted.

They found the cabin cruiser with one person on board off Seaham 20 minutes later in the call out around 5pm on Tuesday, June 26.

Two Hartlepool RNLI crew members boarded the cruiser where it was discovered that the person was suffering from smoke inhalation from the vessel’s engine.Care was administered as the vessel was towed back to Hartlepool Marina where the coastguard and paramedics were waiting.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat Solihull was involved in the call out. Photo: Tom Collins/RNLI

Volunteer crewmember Jordan Craddy, who went aboard the vessel, said: “The male casualty was showing obvious signs of smoke inhalation from the boat’s engine so oxygen was administered until we reached the Hartlepool Marina where paramedics took the person to hospital.”