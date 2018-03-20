Hartlepool roads to benefit from £1.25million repair programme

Roadwork crews are set to start a programme of repairs to roads most in need across Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council will invest £1.25million in roads and paths during the next financial year after plans for a five-year maintenance programme were backed by its Neighbourhood Services Committee.

The biggest spend will be £250,000 on the A689 at Wynyard, followed by sections of Mowbray Road at a cost of £100,000, and Elwick Road, from Catcote Road to Park Road, where repairs will total £95,000.

A pothole fund of £98,000 has been ring fenced, with a full resurface of Stirling Street and Belmont Gardens, while Jesmond Gardens is among those to get spot resurfacing.

Tony Hanson, assistant director for environment and neighbourhood services, told councillors in a report: “The roads and footways included in the maintenance programme are those that are in the most need of repair.

“The priorities, however, may change over the coming years, as one highway can deteriorate more quickly than another.

“The highway network is constantly under threat from damage caused by increases in the volume of traffic, greater vehicle weights, the weather and the disturbance of the structure of the road through the digging of utility trenches.”

The committee meeting also heard concerns from Manor House ward member Marjorie James that tactile paving is still needed at dropped kerbs in some areas.

The team is to look at making checks in due course .

People can report pot holes via https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/report-it.