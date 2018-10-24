Hartlepool Royal Navy museum closed to the public as TV crews descend on town for filming

Hartlepool's historic quay museum and HMS Trincomalee is once again serving as a stunning backdrop for the screen.

A sizeable film crew has set up base at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool off Marina Way.

The museum has said it will be closed until Friday for a 'private event'.

In August the museum was used for the filming of the hit ITV drama Victoria which had previously filmed in Hartlepool twice last year.

But Italian restaurant Portofino next to the museum said on Facebook the filming is for a new BBC period drama called Gentleman Jack starring Suranne Jones.

Portofino posted: "The BBC are in town to film a new Period drama called Gentleman Jack starring Suranne Jones.

Film and TV vehicles at the National Museum Royal Navy Hartlepool

"We have been given some period net curtains and have big lighting wagons outside. Keep a look out for us when it hits the TV."

Set in 1832, BAFTA-winning Jones plays Regency landowner and industrialist Anne Lister.

Among the vehicles in the car park today were catering and make up vans and a lorry for a company that provides horses and carriages for the film industry.

In August Jenna Coleman, who plays Victoria, posted pictures on Instagram of her filming inside the quay.

Victoria being filmed in August this year.

Filming of the third series of the award-winning show began in May.

No air date has yet been confirmed but eight episodes are expected to air on ITV1 early next year.

Set in 1848, series three will see Queen Victoria under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety, amid fears of revolution and unrest in London.