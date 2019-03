They show the areas in town with the highest number of suspected offences in January and are compiled from official Home Office figures found here. The figures refer to incidents taking place "on or near to" streets.

1. Marina Way Thirty-three complaints included 21 shoplifting reports and seven cases of anti-social behaviour. other Buy a Photo

2. Catcote Road, near Oxford Road Twenty-six reported offences included 24 shoplifting cases and one anti-social behaviour complaint. other Buy a Photo

3. Church Street Twenty reported offences included five anti-social behaviour cases and two possession of weapons investigations. other Buy a Photo

4. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre Nineteen offences included eight shoplifting reports and five anti-social behaviour cases. other Buy a Photo

View more