Hartlepool salon gets set to strut its stuff for cancer charity

Charitable staff at a new Hartlepool salon will be strutting their stuff to raise funds for Breast Cancer Care.

At Ladies Room, based at Hartlepool Marina, will be holding a fashion show and charity night on Thursday, November 22.

Ladies Room owner Kirsty Wearmouth with her 10 week old daughter Audrey Beau Wearmouth at the launch of their fashion and beauty show in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

They will be teaming up with women’s clothing store The Hanger in Hartlepool, which will be providing the clothes for the show, with staff and clients taking on the role of models.

All proceeds from the show and the evening will go towards the charity.

On the night there will also be the chance for visitors to pick up hair and beauty styling tips and see GHD products in action before being given the chance to buy them.

A number of tickets are left and salon manager Michaela Porritt is urging people to get theirs before they sell out.

She said: “Steve and Kirsty Wearmouth, the business owners - who also run Hartlepool salon At Mens Room - are strong believers in helping the local community, as well as national charities. “Last month we held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan.

“We are always offering complimentary treatments to help those in need and to help people who have experienced difficult times.

“The charity is close to everyone’s hearts and we all decided in the salon that we wanted to support it.

“A few of our staff members have had relatives that have suffered with cancer and some of our clients have also battled it.

“One of our hairstylists Becky Skinner, 21, has even dyed her hair pink to raise funds.

“As part of the campaign we have done a ‘paint it pink’ gel nail polish offer throughout October where a donation goes to the charity from the price of the treatment.

“For the fashion show we have teamed up with The Hanger who are providing all the clothes.

“The models will be getting their hair and make up done by us here and all proceeds are going towards the charity.

“There will also be the chance for people to do Christmas shopping as we will be selling GHDs and products and there will be entertainment on the night.”

More than 100 tickets have already been sold for the event and some are still remaining.

Tickets are £5 each and can be bought from the salon at Unit 8, Vision Retail Park, Hartlepool.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Michaela-Porritt