Hartlepool Santa Run 2018: 12 pictures of the Alice House fundraiser

More than 150 people got into the Christmas spirit by taking part in Hartlepool’s annual Santa Run.

Ward Jackson Park saw young and old don their best Father Christmas outfits to raise money for Alice House Hospice in the town for the 11th event. See if you can spot anyone you know on our pictures.

1. All the fun of the Santa Run

2. Young and old side by side

More than 150 people registered to take part in the annual Santa Run in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, on Sunday.

3. All for a good cause

Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall got the annual Santa Run underway in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool.

4. Savannah is your starter for 10

