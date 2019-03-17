Hartlepool sea rescue operation launched after male spotted 'inappropriately dressed'

A search operation was launched in Hartlepool after reports of a man near the sea 'inappropriately dressed for the weather'.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team was called at 10.29am today to the Gare area after concerns were raised about the male.

The team, who were joined by Humber Coastguard and Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team, made a thorough search of the area, but no-one was found.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Coastguard, said: "A member of the public has seen the male cycling away from the Gare."

In all coastal emergencies people are adviced to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.