Hartlepool shows support for Children In Need

People in Hartlepool showed their support for Children In Need.

Thanks to mum Shanese Jewson from the town for sending the Mail this adorable picture of her eight-month-old son Vinnie James Jewson in his Pudsey pyjamas.

They watched Friday night's star-studded BBC telethon which raised more than £50 million for the charity.

Many schools across the town took part in fun activities to raise lots of money for the cause including Clavering and Stranton primary schools to name just two.

Meanwhile staff at Hartlepool business Utility Alliance, based on the marina, spent the day at work in their onesies.

A total of £50,595,053 was donated to the cause this year - meaning more than £1 billion has been raised by the charity since the first major appeal in 1980.