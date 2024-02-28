Hartlepool singer Lehi releases new single Shut The Door
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lehi, pronounced Lee-Hi released the single on January 26 and after his first two single releases, he is showing why he is quickly being highlighted as one to watch in the new music scene.
This new single had an exclusive first play on Radio X with John Kennedy who made it his X-Posure Hot One on the 13th January.
John praised this single, saying: “Lehi has a big crossover sound that would fit daytime radio across the board.”
It has also been played on BBC Introducing and so far on 30 radio stations around the world including in the UK, USA and Australia.
Lehi has been featured in 12 music publications this year leading up to this release, including Louder than War, NARC Magazine, NE Volume and Upcoming Bands to name a few.
Reviews include: “It’s just brilliant indie pop.”
“The song is upbeat and features an infectious rhythm throughout, ensuring the soundscape is fantastic and is backed up with catchy guitar hooks and sizzling synths. The chorus is huge and guaranteed to have you singing along and, in just two singles, this is quickly becoming a trademark of the North-East native.”
“Lehi is one of those artists who, when you listen to his music, you know he is going places. With a strong, tuneful voice and excellent backing, Shut The Door is special and deserves your attention.”
Lehi is currently writing and recording more music with an EP planned for later in the year and then hopefully gigs to announce.