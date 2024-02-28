Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lehi, pronounced Lee-Hi released the single on January 26 and after his first two single releases, he is showing why he is quickly being highlighted as one to watch in the new music scene.

This new single had an exclusive first play on Radio X with John Kennedy who made it his X-Posure Hot One on the 13th January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John praised this single, saying: “Lehi has a big crossover sound that would fit daytime radio across the board.”

Shut The Door single cover.

It has also been played on BBC Introducing and so far on 30 radio stations around the world including in the UK, USA and Australia.

Lehi has been featured in 12 music publications this year leading up to this release, including Louder than War, NARC Magazine, NE Volume and Upcoming Bands to name a few.

Reviews include: “It’s just brilliant indie pop.”

“The song is upbeat and features an infectious rhythm throughout, ensuring the soundscape is fantastic and is backed up with catchy guitar hooks and sizzling synths. The chorus is huge and guaranteed to have you singing along and, in just two singles, this is quickly becoming a trademark of the North-East native.”

Shut the Door

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lehi is one of those artists who, when you listen to his music, you know he is going places. With a strong, tuneful voice and excellent backing, Shut The Door is special and deserves your attention.”