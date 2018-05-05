Hartlepool singer Michael Rice uses the power of music to tackle bullying

Hartlepool singer Michael Rice is using the power of music to help tackle bullying in his first major project since winning £50,000 on a TV talent show.

Michael, who won BBC One’s All Together Now earlier this year, is one of a number of artists who have recorded a new single called Bruised as part of a national anti-bullying campaign.

The charity single is produced by the organisation Power of Muzik who have teamed up with children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Michael, 20, and the team are currently touring secondary schools performing the single to students.

After a recent performance at Park View secondary school in Tottenham, he said: “I think we’re really inspired the children, we have heard all the stories, and I feel like we have actually all been there for them and they’ve found a place in their heart to confide in us.”

Michael told of his excitement at being involved in the project when he recently visited his old school St Aidan’s Primary School in Hartlepool.

He said: “We are touring around secondary schools inspiring kids and getting across that no matter if you get bullied everything will work out.”

Other artists who star on the single include Ben Ofoedu of Phats and Small, Asher Knight, Luena Martinez, Angels N Bandits, Sirine, James CC, Rachael Hawnt and the Avondale Park Primary School choir.

The Power Of Muzik was founded by celebrity vocal coach Cece Sammy, a mentor to rising stars of The Voice and The X Factor which Michael previously appeared on.

It said: “We’ve joined forces with children’s charity Barnardo’s to release a new charity single in an effort to combat bullying.

Michael Rice in the main hall of his former school St Aidan's Primary. Picture by Frank Reid

“The track, titled Bruised, follows recent research which reveals 40% of young people have been bullied within the last 12 months and aims to act as an empowering message of hope for victims of bullying.

“All proceeds from the sale of the single will go to Barnardo’s to help support and transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children.”

Power of Muzik perform a selection of motivational and inspiring pop songs to students as well as brand new original material to encourage open conversation around bullying.

Ambassador Ben Ofoedu said: “We want to use this platform to spread positivity into the lives of many.”

Bruised is available to download now priced 99p.