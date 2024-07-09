Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are currently in the Oxford Road area of Hartlepool following reports that a man had been found injured in the street.

Police initially cordoned off Wolviston Road, just off Oxford Road, in Hartlepool, earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, July 9) before reopening it to the public.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Just before midday today, a member of the public reported seeing the man had injuries to his face and legs.

