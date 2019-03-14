Hartlepool told to brace itself for gales and heavy rain as forecasters issue yellow weather warning

Hartlepool has been warned to expect a wet and windy start to the weekend, with a yellow weather warning in place for tomorrow.

In the wake of Storm Gareth, which hit the region on Tuesday, more bad weather is on the way.

Hartlepool has been warned to expect heavy rain on Saturday.

Tonight will have a largely dry start, with showers confined to the hills, and a frost appearing in places.

Cloud and rain will return after midnight, with winds picking up as well. The minimum temperature will be 1°C.

But the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 5am to 3pm on Friday, with further strong and gusty winds likely to bring some impacts to travel.

It will be a day of sunshine and blustery showers, which will be most frequent over the hills, where they will turn wintry in places.

There will be strong winds everywhere, with gusts of up to 47mph between 10am and 2pm, and the risk of gales over hills.

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy, with long periods of rain, with snow over high ground - and possibly significant accumulations in places.

Hartlepool should escape the snow, but heavy rain is forecast all day.

Sunday will remain cold, with further showers, wintry in places, but these will have died out by Monday.