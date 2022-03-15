Hartlepool Ukraine appeal gathers support from as far away as Huddersfield

The Hartlepool Borough Council support effort has received supplies from recycling and resource management company Suez – with goods coming from as far afield as Huddersfield.

The donation – including first aid supplies, blankets, duvets and sleeping bags - was made to Community Hub Central after Emma Short, office manager at Suez Tees Valley, organised a collection at the company’s Billingham premises and its West Yorkshire site.

Emma said: “As well as thanking my colleagues in Billingham and Huddersfield, I would also like to say a big thank you to Suez for allowing me to include first aid supplies from the company’s existing stock.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Short, Joe Wilson, left, and Richard Roberts of Suez Tees Valley.

Council leader, Cllr Shane Moore, said: “This fantastic donation from Emma and her colleagues at Suez typifies the amazing response of people in the area to the appalling events in Ukraine.”

The council is appealing for first aid goods, bandages, plasters, eye washes and sterile wipes as well as good condition blankets, sleeping bags and quilts – but not clothing.

The collection points and opening times are:

Community Hub Central, York Road – Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm;

Community Hub South, Wynyard Road – Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to noon;

Centre for Excellence in Creative Arts (CECA), King Oswy Drive – Monday to Friday 9am to 3.30pm;

Headland Library, Middlegate – Monday and Friday 10am to 4pm;