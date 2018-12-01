Hartlepool United fans are asked to bring food donations to today's game

Football fans are reminded to bring edible treats to today's game to help fill up a foodbank.

The Supporters’ Trust (HUST) has linked up with Hartlepool United and the club’s Community Sports Foundation (HUCSF) to organise a collection for Hartlepool Foodbank ahead of the home match with Dagenham and Redbridge today.

Stocks are pilling up.

Supporters wishing to back the initiative can donate non-perishable food items such as powdered or UHT milk, sugar, soup, pasta and sauces, rice, beans, tinned meat or vegetables, tea and coffee, biscuits and snacks.

The foodbank also welcome donations of toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and soap.

Collection points for donations will be based in the Corner Flag and the club’s main reception on Clarence Road, and HUST volunteers will be on hand to help with collections from 12:30 until kick‑off at 3pm.

A spokesman for the Trust said: "All donations received will be distributed in Hartlepool by the Trussell Trust associated Foodbank from their Church Street base.

"This collection is the third that HUST and HUFC have held, with two previous collections having been made in 2017, and we thank all those who donate in advance for their generosity to support struggling families in our area."

To learn more about the important role Foodbanks play in local communities visit www.trusselltrust.org/foodbank-projects.

For more information contact Mark Goodman, mark.goodman@hufcsupporterstrust.org.uk.