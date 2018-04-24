Hartlepool United fans fall short in goal to win cash on ITV gameshow

Hartlepool’s former mayor Stuart Drummond joined a team of Pools fans when they appeared on a daytime TV quiz show.

The group of Poolies hit screens on Monday afternoon in ITV’s Tenable gameshow where they could have won thousands of pounds.

The show is hosted by Warwick Davis. Photo by ITV.

They came away empty-handed on the show hosted by actor Warwick Davis but had a good time.

Calling themselves The Cheeky Monkey Hangers, the team consisted of Pools fans Paul Fryer, Stuart Drummond, Darren Rowbotham, Bob Cross and Jonathan Prestedge.

They took it in turns to try to find as many top ten answers as possible for a variety of categories to build up a prize pot to try to bag in the final round.

But it proved more difficult than they expected.

Stuart said after the show aired: “We just applied for a bit of fun and a laugh.

“They put us up the night before in Slough which wasn’t the most glamorous of places and we had to be at Pinewood Studios early the next morning for the filming.

“We were still a bit bleary eyed and weren’t at our best.

“I had seen little bits of it but wasn’t an avid watcher of the show.”

Team captain Paul explained to Warwick the choice of their team name based on the monkey hanging legend.

In each round they had to get at least five of the ten available answers to take £1,000 through to the final, with the prize money going up the more they got.

Their categories included characters in the cartoon Peanuts, busiest British racecourses and curry sauces.

Stuart, Darren and Paul went through to the final where they had to try to name all ten football teams from the 2016-17 season with the word ‘town’ in them.

After getting six correct answers Paul and Darren were eliminated leaving Stuart to try to find the remaining four.

He successfully guessed Northampton, Mansfield, Grimsby and Fleetwood but failed to get the final two needed to win £1,000 banked from earlier in the game.

Stuart added: “It was hard. I think the questions were really difficult.”

And he joked: “I think if I did it again I would get more intelligent team mates.”

Stuart added he and the others have been “hammered” from their mates for their performance.

The episode is available to watch on the ITV Hub site for the next 28 days.