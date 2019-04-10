Hartlepool United fans reveal fancy dress costume for final away day tradition

A crusading army of medieval knights are set to cheer on Hartlepool United after fans' end of season fancy dress theme has been announced.

The popular tradition sees Pools supporters wearing the same fancy dress for the team's last away game of the campaign which this year will be at Barrow on Easter Bank Holiday Monday.

An army of Poolies are due to dress as knights for Easter Monday's game at Barrow

Fans have made for an impressive sight in previous years by travelling all over the country as clowns, Smurfs, Star Wars stormtroopers, and Thunderbirds among others.

In a nod to St George’s Day, which is the day after the match, fans have chosen medieval English knights for the trip to Cumbria on April 22 and hope to see an army of up to 1,000 fans in costume.

Organiser John Pearson said: "To take over 1,000 fans to Barrow for an end of season game with nothing really at stake is unbelievable.

“I know a few of the last away day regulars are missing due to holidays and things but hopefully the Fancy Dress Brigade won’t be depleted too much.

Pools fans as penguins in London for the final game at Crawley in 2013.

“With it being St George’s Day the following day, it made sense for this year’s theme to tie in with that and no doubt there will be a focus on St George himself."

John added: “Anyone who went to Tranmere last season could not have failed to enjoy the day, and the effort some fans went to with their face paint and costumes was brilliant.

“Hopefully this year’s game can be as colourful and as enjoyable for everyone as all the previous occasions and helps to send a positive message to the Club about the force they have behind them.

“Let’s hope this can be the start of Higgy’s Crusade!”

Sending in the clowns last year.

Hartlepool United said they 'cannot wait' to see them.

The fans' fancy dress is always one of the highlights of the season with fans attracting many positive comments from the towns and cities they invade in costume.

Supporters always throw themselves into the occasion regardless of Pools' fortunes on the pitch.

Last year, they sent in the clowns with hundreds of Poolies making the trip to Tranmere in costume.

One of Pools fans most popular fancy dress as Smurfs at Charlton.

John previously said: "Everybody looks forward to the last day of the season, especially when we have had a disappointing season which we have.

“It is an opportunity to spend time with the people who we have travelled with throughout the season.”

Other previous costumes that have gone down a storm include Oompa Loompas at Charlton, penguins at Crawley, and Where’s Wallys at Brentford.

And in 2015, the then Pools manager Ronnie Moore even joined in the fun by wearing a reggae hat for fans' colourful Bob Marley theme at Carlisle.