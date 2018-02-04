Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust ready to back prospective new owners

Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust is ready to offer its support to any investor which shares its ambition for the future of the club.

The trust says it understands a consortium and another investor is interested in taking over as owner of Pools.

It has also been 'led to believe' that the club has enough funds in place to cover this month's outgoings.

An update was released on the trust's Facebook page this afternoon.

A statement released by the trust on behalf of its chairman, Ronnie Harnish, said: "We are led to believe that the club now has its accounts prepared, and that there is still interest from potential owners.

"We understand one to be a local consortium and that there is a second contender who is currently considering their options.

"We are further led to believe that the club has sufficient finance in place to cover this month’s outgoings.

"As a board, we obviously take heart from the fact there are still potential buyers of the club at the negotiating table.

"At the same time, while hoping for the best, we still need to prepare for the worst.

"We will of course be happy to talk to, and support, any investor who shares our vision of a self-sustainable, successful, community-based football club."

The trust set up three committees last week in a bid to help save the club, after a public meeting held in the town.

So far, Pools have been kept out of administration, thanks in part to an online fundraising campaign which saw over £80,000 donated.

In a separate fundraising effort, the trust is now seeking donations towards a pot of cash to cover all eventualities.