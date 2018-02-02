Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust sets up three committees to help save club

Hartlepool United Supporters Trust has set up three committees in a bid to save the cash-strapped club.

Following a public meeting in the town on Monday night, organisers say there will be three sub committees created.

A club/investor liaison group will be headed up by trust chairman Ron Harnish and Jo Grylls, while a campaign/fundraising committee and a liquidation/phoenix club group is also being set up.

Pools owners have been battling to keep the club out of administration, which would incur an automatic 10-point penalty and increase the likelihood of relegation to the National League North.

After current owner John Blackledge pulled the plug on cash, the club have been plunged into a period of financial uncertainty.

And, as things stand, they are struggling to make ends meet with a number of bills overdue, as well as wages and running costs to cover between now and the end of the month.

In a statement Mr Harnish said: "We are in ongoing dialogue with the owners regarding the sale of the club.

"As of today we are still being told that there are interested parties in negotiations to buy the club.

"As a Trust we continue to facilitate discussions between potential partners in a consortium to buy the club, we are also doing our best to sell the positive aspects of the club to buyers.

"Unfortunately we cannot share all of the information we have, as a lot of what we have been passed is of a confidential nature."

Mr Harnish also called for unity among fans.

"One thing we have been told by potential investors, and I am sure Jeff Stelling will confirm this if asked at his talk In, is that perceived division between the fans is becoming an issue.

"Our fan base is one of the main selling points the club can use. We are one of the best supported clubs outside of the Football League, and indeed our average attendance is higher than many League Two clubs.

"As we said on Monday night we do not all have to be friends, but we do have to present a united front."

Mr Harnish added that the fund-raising group would hope to build a pot of cash to cover "all eventualities".

On the creation of a phoenix club group, he said: "Obviously this is the option none of us really want to think about, and it would naturally be a last resort, however as part of our Contingency Plan it is something we must think about now.

"If we have to start again then the planning for that has to begin now."