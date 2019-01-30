Hartlepool weather forecast: Met Office weather warnings in place as snow and ice set to hit

The weather in Hartlepool is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells, icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Hartlepool until 11am today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Hartlepool?

This morning will be cold with some sunny spells. The temperature of -2C will increase to 2C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Hartlepool?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with temperature reaching its peak of 3C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature quickly dipping after 5pm, reaching -1C by 10pm. The temperature overnight will be -3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Hartlepool?

Tomorrow will continue to see cool and icy conditions, with some sunny spells throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 2C and a minimum temperature of -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Hartlepool?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 3 Feb to Tuesday 12 Feb said: “A cold, bright and frosty start to Sunday, but cloud, outbreaks of rain and hill snow may spread in later.

“Despite this, some areas may remain fine and mainly dry throughout. Thereafter, the weather is often likely to remain changeable with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by sunshine and showers.

“Winds will be brisk at times with gales around exposed coasts and hills. After a cold start to February, temperatures may temporarily return closer to normal, particularly across the south, whilst northern parts are likely to remain cold.

“Overnight frosts are still likely to be widespread and towards the end of this period there is a greater chance of it becoming even colder.”