The firm, which develops and supplies a wide range of expanded metal mesh products, has recruited Natalie to support company ambitions to grow into new markets and overseas.

She will be responsible for driving marketing initiatives to propel the company's expansion goals, drawing on her extensive marketing background.

Natalie previously held the post of head of marketing at Seaward Electronic, where she managed the brands Seaward, Rigel Medical and Calibrationhouse, delivering global marketing and communication strategies, brand development and event support.

Natalie has also worked in a number of marketing managerial positions in both the retail and electronic manufacturing industries, giving her a broad understanding of consumers.

The Expanded Metal Company has a rich industrial heritage dating back to 1889 and was founded by John French Golding, the inventor and patentee of expanded metal.

Operating from Hartlepool’s Longhill Industrial Estate, it supplies a wide range of high-quality expanded metal mesh products for a large spectrum of sectors including construction, filtration, engineering, transport, utilities, automotive, aerospace and architecture.

The Expanded Metal Company also serves the security sector and has its own security range, ExMesh,which offers a wide array of innovative fencing systems and security solutions.

Natalie said: “Joining The Expanded Metal Company at this pivotal point is thrilling. The company's decades of expertise have established it in key markets and I look forward to exploring new markets, creating impactful campaigns and building on the company’s rich legacy.”

Philip Astley, The Expanded Metal Company’s managing director, added: “Natalie has a great deal of experience in marketing roles across a number of disciplines, making her a great fit for our business and to be the first to hold a formal internal marketing position.

“It was important that we brought in an experienced marketer that can help to deliver a marketing strategy that is in line with our business objectives and be hands on so that they can be reactive to company news and work closely with our commercial team, customer services and existing marketing provision.”

The Expanded Metal Company works closely with contractors and end users to create bespoke solutions for their projects, drawing on its extensive design and manufacturing expertise, and high-class production capabilities.