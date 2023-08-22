St Hilda’s Church of England Church, on the Headland, Hartlepool, has received £70,000 in development funding from the The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money will help run “an exciting variety of activities and creative sessions up to January 2024” to help local people explore the significance of St Hilda and the church.

There are also plans to redevelop St Hilda’s digital output with a new website and the introduction of accessible interpretation materials inside the church.

Volunteers will be recruited and trained to help expand the offer to locals and visitors alike.