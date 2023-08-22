News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Hartlepool's St Hilda's Church 'delighted' to receive £70,000 of National Lottery funding

An historic church has been awarded a grant to help to open up its history to more people.
By Stewart BurtonContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

St Hilda’s Church of England Church, on the Headland, Hartlepool, has received £70,000 in development funding from the The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money will help run “an exciting variety of activities and creative sessions up to January 2024” to help local people explore the significance of St Hilda and the church.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are also plans to redevelop St Hilda’s digital output with a new website and the introduction of accessible interpretation materials inside the church.

Volunteers will be recruited and trained to help expand the offer to locals and visitors alike.

Commenting on the award, a “delighted” Reverend Roz Hall, priest-in-charge of St Hilda’s, said: “The development programme this grant will fund will help us to look towards the next step in building on the legacy of Saint Hilda and sharing our wonderful heritage for many generations to come.”

Related topics:HartlepoolNational LotteryVolunteers