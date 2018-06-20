Cancer support service helps 3,000 people in past year

A cancer advice service which has a centre in Hartlepool has helped more than 3,000 people in the past 12 months.

Bosses at the cancer information service supported by Macmillan Cancer Care at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has had another successful year supporting people affected by cancer across Hartlepool as well as Stockton.

Other highlights have included recruiting eight more volunteers and setting up a headwear service and raising awareness of the illness at several public events.

They have also created an in-reach service for all cancer patients.

The service opened in 2016, with centres at both the University Hospital of Hartlepool and University Hospital of North Tees.

It is run by two staff members and has support from a team of volunteers.

Service manager Alan Chandler said: “Since it was established two years ago, the information centre has been a source of support and advice for thousands of people affected by cancer.

“We help people to feel emotionally supported, helping to reduce the psychological impact of a cancer diagnosis.

“We also provide support with practical tasks, work and finances.

“One of the great successes over the last few months has been our volunteers – we now have 14 fully trained people giving up their own time to help.

“This includes recruiting a volunteer for Hartlepool hospital, helping provide information packs to the chemotherapy unit and the outpatients department.

“We have also set up a headwear service in the chemotherapy unit at both of our hospital, meaning patients have access to free headwear.

“Overall, it has been a fantastic year for the service.

“I’d like to thank my colleague Louise and all of our amazing volunteers – without them this wouldn’t be possible.”