Flu jabs campaign gets backing of Hartlepool MP

A Hartlepool pharmacy had a special customer visit its store recently to help promote the importance of having a flu jab.

Mike Hill, Member of Parliament for Hartlepool, visited Well Pharmacy in Hartlepool on Catcote Road to get his flu jab from pharmacist Yasmeen Afsar.

Yasmeen, the pharmacy manager, said: “It’s that time of year again when people start to fall ill with flu, so my team and I are busy protecting the public with flu jabs.

“And we were absolutely thrilled when Mike Hill and his colleagues visited our pharmacy to get their jab from us.”

Mr Hill said: “I am so impressed by the flu jab service – it is so easily accessible with no appointment needed, and Yasmeen and her team were highly professional throughout the whole experience.

“Everyone who is able to get the flu jab must be encouraged to get it to protect themselves, their families and their community, and I can personally vouch for the very high standards at Well Pharmacy in Hartlepool.”

Yasmeen added: “It makes such a difference to have someone like Mike Hill supporting services like this, promoting the true value of community pharmacy in improving the health and wellbeing of local residents.”

Well Pharmacy offers flu jabs for free if eligible on the NHS, or £10 for customers who are not eligible for a free vaccination.

The elderly, very young children, people with a medical condition and pregnant women are advised to have the vaccine.

To check whether you are eligible for a free flu jav visit www.well.co.uk