Hard-hitting campaign aims to reduce violence against Hartlepool hospital trust staff

A health trust has launched hard-hitting campaign asking patients and loved ones to ‘please keep mummy safe at work’ to cut violence in hospitals

The North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust initiative, featuring the children of staff, shows the region’s future generation making a plea to patients and relatives to show respect to health care professionals in their place of work.

A poster being used in the campaign.

The latest staff survey results for North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust show that 15% of respondents have experienced violence from patients, relatives and members of the public in the last 12 months.

This is reportedly rising too, with frontline staff at several North East trusts anecdotally reporting an increase in the levels of disorder, intimidation and abuse they are facing at work.

Nationally, the Department for Health and Social Care is making crucial legal changes to ensure that those who are violent face the full force of the law.

The Government is empowering NHS organisations to involve the police if staff are subject to violence or aggression. Already the trust has taken steps towards supporting police investigations by ensuring security staff wear body cameras.

As the winter period approaches, the trust expects to see a sharp rise in admissions and activity in its emergency department.

It is important that during this time of increased pressure, staff are allowed to get on with their job and are treated with the respect they deserve.

With a zero tolerance approach to violence and aggression, the trust hopes this campaign will support its mission to protect staff, patients and visitors.

Julie Gillon, chief executive at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all staff who work in our hospitals and community settings.

"This includes protecting them whilst they deliver care to the people of North Tees and Hartlepool.

"Unfortunately there has been an increase in reported incidents of violence and I hope this campaign acts as a reminder to members of the public that staff work incredibly hard and it is completely unacceptable for them to be subject to any form of violence or aggression.”

Kara Pickering, communications assistant at the trust and mum of Oliver, added: “Seeing my little boy dressed up in scrubs really sends home the message that there’s a human being behind the uniform, many of whom have their own children at home.

"I really hope that other people recognise this too, and that the campaign makes a real difference for those who just want to care for their patients.”