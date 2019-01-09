Hartlepool hospital makes smoke-free pledge - should all others ban smoking on their grounds?

Mail readers have backed plans to make Hartlepool's hospital buildings and grounds smoke free.

The North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust wants to provide a clearer, cleaner and healthier environment around its buildings and on its grounds - and there are hopes that both North Tees and Hartlepool hospitals will become smoke free in a matter of weeks. Many of you have backed the call. Do you think the campaign should be rolled out in hospitals across the country?

Medical director Deepak Dwarakanath said the initiative will be "challenging" - but that the Trust is working to change the way people think about how smoking affects their own health, and the health of others.

Some of you got in touch to share your views, and said it was "disgusting" having to walk through a cloud of smoke on your way in to hospital, or any other public place.

Here are some of your comments from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Shannon McAllister: "Good! Will be nice to be able to walk in with my children, when they’re already poorly (obviously) without walking them through a cloud of smoke right in the doorway! Disgusting!"

Kristy White: "I smoke and was recently going for physio, but all the signs say, no smoking in the hospital grounds, and I didn't, never do in any hospital grounds, it's called respect."

Angela Morris: "Good nothing worse when you walk to the entrance and you have cigarette smoke in your face."

Peter Barnett: "Half the people smoking outside of the entrance/exit door are patients."

Angela Pounder: "Good ... North Tees is disgusting."

Dan Woodward: "It's when they're stood in a no smoking area and smoking away not a care in the world. Best thing I [did] was quitting, can't stomach the smell now."

Kelly Parkinson: "Good, nothing worse than walking through a group of people smoking. Should be banned from outside all shops and public places."

James Reid Patrick: "Ok, they are going to make it smoke free, who is going to enforce? I have seen people with drips in smoking outside the doors, are they going to go on the road outside?"