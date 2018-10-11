Hartlepool mum’s brain tumour battle inspires marathon effort

A brave Hartlepool grandmother who is battling a terminal brain tumour has inspired a friend to run a marathon in her name.

Mum-of-two, Ann Brown, 53, of Seaton Carew, suffered from a sudden seizure in July and was diagnosed with the most aggressive and sadly inoperable form of brain tumour.

Ann Brown with husband David and grandchildren Charlie (left) and Teddy (right).

She is currently undergoing treatment to give her as much time as possible with her family.

This weekend, Ann’s close friend Beth Williamson, a physiotherapist, will run in the Yorkshire Marathon to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Between running her own business and caring for two children, she is training for the 26.2 mile challenge.

Beth, 40, who will be running on Sunday alongside her husband Daniel, said: “I’m apprehensive about the marathon but I made a promise to Ann that I’d run and raise awareness of this horrible disease and raise vital funds.

“It’s heart-breaking to see how this diagnosis is affecting her and her family but her strength, grace and determination to fight the tumour inspire me.”

The business-owner, who works as a paediatric physiotherapist, is also inspired by the young brain tumour patients she has treated. Beth added: “I’ve worked with children who have been left with life-changing disabilities and injuries because of brain tumours but I was shocked to hear that the disease kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.”

Ann, who works as a debt advisor for the Citizens Advice Bureau, is now undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy to give her as much time as possible.

Speaking to the Mail last month about the devastating diagnosis, Ann told how she is staying strong for her loved ones and determined to make as many happy memories as she can.

Matthew Price, community fundraising manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We wish Beth and Daniel the best of luck for their marathon challenge and we’re extremely grateful that they have chosen to run for the charity.

“Sadly, Ann’s story is not uncommon and I hope more people will be inspired to help fund the fight against this devastating disease.

“The money raised helps us to build a network of experts in sustainable research at dedicated Centres of Excellence whilst influencing the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more nationally.

“Together we will find a cure.”

Ann, has worked for the citizens advice bureau for over 20 years.

Colleagues and friends recently £650 for Macmillan Cancer Support with a coffee morning.

Advice bureau manager Joe Michna said: “We are truly in awe of Ann’s spirit, determination and stubbornness to do everything possible to combat her illness and to live for longer.”

Anyone who wished to sponsor Beth and Daniel can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beth-williamson1