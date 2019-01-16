Hospital consultant honoured by The Queen for dedication to Voluntary Reserve forces

A hospital consultant has received Royal recognition for his exemplary service to the Voluntary Reserves.

Kay Adeboye, a consultant within the Emergency Department at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust was one of only nine people to pick up the accolade this year.

Kay was awarded the Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM) in the New Year Honours List, a military only medal for those who serve in the Voluntary Reserve forces, which he has been part of for the last 20 years.

During his time in the Reserves, Kay has been deployed on operations and large exercises.

He has been the Deputy Commander of his RAF squadron for the last 10 years providing clinical governance and supporting others in decisions that require clinical input.

The role also involves leading the future generation by providing training and support for more junior members of the squadron.

Committed to the role, Kay attends on average 27 days a year – combining his own personal time with allocated leave from the trust to support him in his duties.

The invaluable skills he gains, such as leadership skills, discipline, team working and trauma care, are transferable back into his NHS work.

The Queen's Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM) was created by Royal Warrant of Queen Elizabeth II on March 29, 1999.

Only 13 Queen's Volunteer Reserves Medals may be awarded in a year.

The medal is presented only to members of the Volunteer Reserves of the British Armed Services for exemplary meritorious service in the conduct of their duties.

The QVRM is a Level 3 award and ranks in military order of wear immediately after the British Empire Medal.

It is the first exclusive award to Volunteer Reserves that is presented at an investiture.

The first awards were announced in the 1999 Queen's Birthday Honours with these first awards presented at an investiture on November 5, 1999.

Kay Adeboye, consultant in emergency medicine at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The desire to care for people when they need it most motivated me to become a consultant and it led to me serving in the Voluntary Reserves for the past 20 years.

"I am delighted to have been recognised for my efforts and it is an overwhelming achievement that will stay with me forever.

"I look forward to collecting my award from Buckingham Palace later this year.”