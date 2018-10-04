'One in a million' - Mail readers pay tribute to Hartlepool medic Margie Jennings

Patients and colleagues have been paying tribute to a "lovely lady" who worked at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Margie Jennings, who spent 16 years working at the hospital as a healthcare assistant, was laid to rest last week after her death at the age of 61.

The rest of her heath team issued a touching statement following her funeral - and now Mail readers have got in touch to share their own memories and messages too.

Related content: 'She will be deeply missed by us all' - tribute to Hartlepool healthcare assistant



Linda Wildberg, who was matron on Ward 4 where Margie worked, told of how "exceptional" she was as both a colleague and a friend.

Here are some of your tributes to Margie, shared on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Margie worked at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Eileen Day: "Aw Margie was a lovely person, so sorry to hear this."

Graham Johnson: "So sorry to hear this news. I remember the ward 4 team with heartfelt gratitude for caring for me while I was there four times since 2011."

Simon Watson: "RIP Margie. Lovely lady. Missed by all at UHH."

Donna Watson: "Aw worked with Margie at Bromley Fashions, rest in peace lovely woman."

Shelley Purvis: "RIP in peace Margie."

Anne Browning: "Aw Margie one in a million so sad, I never got the chance to say goodbye, loved by everyone."

Stacy Lancaster: "So sad lovely lady."

Steph Pheasey: "A wonderful woman had many laughs over the years I worked with Margie, goodnight good bless."

Read more: Tributes paid following death of dedicated 'salt of the earth' medic at Hartlepool hospital



Jill Malham: "I had the pleasure of working with Margie, she was the most caring beautiful person you could ever meet.

"Never got to say goodbye and tell her how fab she was and now just have the memories of the laughs we had. Good night chuck."

Sue Armstrong: "So sad to hear such a lovely person RIP."

Beverly Owen: "Aw I worked with Margie at Warrior Park. Such a laugh. A lovely woman."

Wendynrichy Horsley: "Aw RIP Margie, remembering her from Warrior."

Steephen Willis: "RIP Margie you will be sadly missed by all."

Sue Williamson: "She was a lovely lady, cared for me after I had my knees replaced."

Elaine Smailes: "RIP Margie lovely lady."